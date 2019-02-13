CLOSE
Duke Rallies Biggest Comeback To Win

Michigan State v Duke

Source: Lance King / Getty

Down my 23 points against Louisville, things were looking well for the Duke Blue Devils, but moments later they made one of the biggest comebacks ever.

During the game and while things were looking dim…. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told his players they would win the game.

Whether he believed it or not didn’t matter. The Blue Devils bought in and found their energy in the final 10 minutes to mount one of their biggest comebacks ever.

Read more at WRALsportsfan.com

