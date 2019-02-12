Ericaism: You Don’t Have To Look Like What You’ve Been Through [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Erica Campbell shared a testimony about a friend that is currently getting chemotherapy. He mentioned to Erica that when he first went everyone looked really sad, had robes on and he didn’t want to be like that during the treatment.

He refused to die before he died. Her friend would dress up, put on cologne and show out. People always asked him why he would dress up and he would tell them because “I’m still alive.”

Erica wants us to dress for success and not to look like what we’re going through. We must put our trust in the Lord and stop letting our feelings control our thoughts.

Make sure you dress for your future and prepare for everything God has in store for you.

