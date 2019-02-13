CLOSE
WWE Hall Of Famer Pedro Morales Dies At Age 76

Source: Jerry Smith / Staff / Jerry Smith

The legendary Puerto Rican professional wrestler Pedro Morales passed away way on Tuesday at the age of 76.  Morales was WWE’s first-ever Triple Crown Champion, winning the Heavyweight, Tag Team and Intercontinental titles.  Morales had been battling Parkinson’s Disease during the later stages of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, fans and friends. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbssports.com

 

Videos
