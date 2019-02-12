CLOSE
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj For Offensive Tweet

BET issued a statement apologizing to Nicki Minaj for a tweet that disrespected the rap star while at the same time praising Cardi B’s Grammy win for best rap album. “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” the tweet has been deleted from the network. It is rumored that Nicki Minaj  has canceled all of her scheduled performence events for BET because of the BET tweet.

