2019 Black History Month
Loving Her Legacy: Jacqueline Woodson

48th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Tara Ziemba / Getty

Jacqueline Woodson, February 12, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio

Authors are awarded for their great work. Jacqueline has received, The Poetry Foundation’s Young People’s Poet Laureate, Margaret A. Edwards Award for Lifetime Achievement, Newbery Honor Medal , Coretta Scott King Award, National Book Award, The Caldecott Medal, ALA Notable, and Parents’ Choice Award

Her books, Brown Girl Dreaming, After Tupac and D Foster, Feathers, and Show Way, earned Woodson the Newbery Honor Medal.

“I think it’s important to remember that writing is a gift and our stories are gifts to ourselves and to the world and sometimes giving isn’t always the easiest thing to do but it comes back.” -Jacqueline Woodson

