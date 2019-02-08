John Dingell Dead At The Age Of 92

John Dingell served in the U.S. Congress longer than anyone else in history has died. Dingelll was a Democrat who represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1955 until January 2015. His wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell confirmed he died Thursday at the age of 92. Dingell served for 59 years in Congress and cast more than 21,000 roll call votes. He was undefeated in 30 elections. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

SOURCE: npr.org

