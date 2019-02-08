CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

John Dingell Dead At The Age Of 92

0 reads
Leave a comment
American flags lining street, cemetery in background

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

John Dingell served in the U.S. Congress longer than anyone else in history  has died. Dingelll was a Democrat who represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1955 until January 2015. His wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell confirmed he died Thursday at the age of 92.  Dingell served for 59 years in Congress and cast more than 21,000 roll call votes. He was undefeated in 30 elections. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

SOURCE: npr.org

Jerry Smith , John Dingell Dead At The Age Of 92 , U.S. House of Representatives

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 7 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close