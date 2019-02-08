List Of Free Local Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Love Thine Own Self “My Name is Victory”
|Event Date:
|02/09/19
|Event Time:
|9:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|True Deliverance Worship Center
|Address Line 1:
|8307 N Roxboro Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Bahama NC
|Event Description:
|Powerful testimonies overcoming Domestic Abuse/Violence, drugs and alcohol, toxic relationships and living with anxiety and depression
|Event Contact:
|Tamatha Ward
|Event Contact Number:
|9197941126
|Event Contact Email:
|LoveThineOwnSelf18@gmail.com
|Night to Shine
|Event Date:
|02/08/2019
|Event Time:
|6 pm – 9 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Sheraton Imperial RTP
|Address Line 1:
|4700 Emperor Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|On February 8, 2019,One Love Ministries will host Night to Shine, sponsored by the @TimTebowFoundation, an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs. On this 5th anniversary year, the event is expected to serve more than 100,000 people with special needs through 200,000 volunteers and 700 host churches in all 50 states and 20 countries around the world. We are excited to be a part of this ever-growing worldwide movement to celebrate people with differences!
This event is free for our Kings and Queens. To register go to visitonelove.org and click the Night to Shine banner.
|Event Contact:
|Dietrich McMillan
|Event Contact Number:
|919-590-9161
|Event Contact Email:
|dietrich.onelove@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|visitonelove.org
|Music of the Carolinas: Donna Washington
|Event Date:
|02/10/2019
|Event Time:
|03:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|North Carolina Museum of History
|Address Line 1:
|5 E Edenton St
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27601
|Event Description:
|Donna Washington has been making her living telling stories for 30 years, and she is also an award winning author and recording artist. Based in Durham, she has traveled all over America and internationally sharing stories with audiences of all ages. She also teaches workshops, residencies, and master classes for storytellers of all ages. She has performed at thousands of schools & libraries and numerous storytelling festivals throughout the country.
|Event Contact:
|Jamie Katz Court
|Event Contact Number:
|9196648333
|Event Contact Email:
|communications@pinecone.org
|Event Web Site:
|https://pinecone.org/events/donna-washington
|Rev. Charles R. Tyner’s 47th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|02/10/2019
|Event Time:
|10:45am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|White Oak Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1621 White Oak Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27523
|Event Description:
|Join us as we celebrate Pastor Charles R. Tyner’s 47th Pastoral Anniversary. A compassionate leader and visionary. The Guest Speaker will be the Rev. Dr. O.D. Sykes, 2nd Vice President of General Baptist State Convention of NC and Pastor of Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Whitakers, NC.
|Event Contact:
|Pamala Rogers
|Event Contact Number:
|919-362-6768
|Event Contact Email:
|progers151@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.whiteoakbaptist-nc.com
|Human Trafficking Awareness
|Event Date:
|02/08/19
|Event Time:
|7 pm -8pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Covenant Life Fellowship Church
|Address Line 1:
|47 Friendship Chapel Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Wake Forest NC 27587
|Event Description:
|FEB 8 7pm-8pm
Human Trafficking Awareness Session
Open to the Public · Hosted by Covenant Life Fellowship of Wake Forest, NC 247 Friendship Chapel Rd Wake Forest 919-810-4261
Pastor Ken Porter
|Event Contact:
|Beverly Porter
|Event Contact Number:
|919-810-4261
|Event Contact Email:
|bevporter@bellsouth.net
|Event Web Site:
|CovenantLF.org
|Married Couples Simulcast
|Event Date:
|02/08/2019
|Event Time:
|10:30 am- 4:30 pm add 7:00 pm-10:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Calvary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1311 Morehead Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|Join in a marriage conference simulcast featuring Jimmy Evans, Dave and Ashley Willis, Les Parrott, and other incredible speakers. Transform your relationship into the thriving marriage God wants you to have. The event will be February 8th (10:30 am- 4:30 pm; lunch provided and 7:00 pm- 10:30 pm; dinner provided) and February 9th (10:00 am- 12:30 pm) at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue, Durham, NC 27707. Childcare will be provided Friday evening and Saturday. Register by February 3, 2019 at http://www.firstcalvary.org. This is a free event; donations are welcome.
|Event Contact:
|Minister Sanders
|Event Contact Number:
|919-489-4184
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|firstcalvary.org
|Community Meeting
|Event Date:
|02/09/2019
|Event Time:
|10:00a.m.-12:00p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Lakeview School
|Address Line 1:
|3507 Dearborn Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|This big community meeting will include the following: 1. The BCA By-Laws and Braggtown boundaries to be approved by the attendees. 2. Updates regarding Braggtown Library will be discussed and questions answered by Mr. Duty Hill. 3. Introduction of our Lead Artist and the Mentee’s selected for the Z Smith Reyonalds Public Inclusive Art Mural project that tells the amazing history of our Braggtown area.
|Event Contact:
|Vannessa Evans
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 423-5920
|Event Contact Email:
|braggtowncommunityassoc@gmail.com
|Initial Sermon Markesce Patton-Williams
|Event Date:
|02/10/2019
|Event Time:
|4:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|An invitation is extended to each of you to join Pastor S. Lee Downing and the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Family on Sunday, February 10, 2019 @ 4:00 PM for the Initial Sermon of Brother Markesce-Patton Williams.
We pray that you will join us for this momentous occasion as Brother Markesce Patton-Williams stands and proclaims the Word of God.
|Event Contact:
|Clara McNeil
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 485-0392, ext. 27
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|A Celebration of Gospel in Music & Liturgical Arts
|Event Date:
|02/09/2019
|Event Time:
|4pm-6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. Mary’s Family Life Center
|Address Line 1:
|9305 Holly Springs Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27539
|Event Description:
|A Celebration of Gospel through Music & Liturgical Arts.
Come and enjoy great music and liturgical arts from amazing performers along with food and fellowship. Sponsored by the Music & Liturgical Arts Ministry of Peak City Full Gospel Baptist Church, Holly Springs, NC and hosted by St. Mary’s Free Will Baptist Church, Apex, NC.
|Event Contact:
|Bro. Marvelle Gerald
|Event Contact Number:
|919.397.1199
|Event Contact Email:
|marvellegerald@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.peakcityfgbc.org
|LTOS My Name is Victory
|Event Date:
|02/09/19
|Event Time:
|9am-3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|True Deliverance Worship Center
|Address Line 1:
|8307 N Roxboro Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Bahama NC 27503
|Event Description:
|Empowering testimonies on subjects of Domestic Abuse, Suicide, Depression and Anxiety and Toxic Relationships
|Event Contact:
|Ahava Outreach Ministries
|Event Contact Number:
|9197941126
|Event Contact Email:
|ms.tamathaward@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2286546598297716/?ti=cl