List Of Free Local Weekend Events

Event Description:

On February 8, 2019,One Love Ministries will host Night to Shine, sponsored by the @TimTebowFoundation, an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs. On this 5th anniversary year, the event is expected to serve more than 100,000 people with special needs through 200,000 volunteers and 700 host churches in all 50 states and 20 countries around the world. We are excited to be a part of this ever-growing worldwide movement to celebrate people with differences! This event is free for our Kings and Queens. To register go to visitonelove.org and click the Night to Shine banner.