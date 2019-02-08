CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

List Of Free Local Weekend Events

6 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Unity In The Community Day Crowd Pictures

Source: James Feldman / James Feldman

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Love Thine Own Self “My Name is Victory”
Event Date:  02/09/19
Event Time:  9:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  True Deliverance Worship Center
Address Line 1:  8307 N Roxboro Rd
City, State, Zip:  Bahama NC
Event Description:  Powerful testimonies overcoming Domestic Abuse/Violence, drugs and alcohol, toxic relationships and living with anxiety and depression
Event Contact:  Tamatha Ward
Event Contact Number:  9197941126
Event Contact Email:  LoveThineOwnSelf18@gmail.com

 

 

  Night to Shine
Event Date:  02/08/2019
Event Time:  6 pm – 9 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Sheraton Imperial RTP
Address Line 1:  4700 Emperor Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  On February 8, 2019,One Love Ministries will host Night to Shine, sponsored by the @TimTebowFoundation, an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs. On this 5th anniversary year, the event is expected to serve more than 100,000 people with special needs through 200,000 volunteers and 700 host churches in all 50 states and 20 countries around the world. We are excited to be a part of this ever-growing worldwide movement to celebrate people with differences!

This event is free for our Kings and Queens. To register go to visitonelove.org and click the Night to Shine banner.
Event Contact:  Dietrich McMillan
Event Contact Number:  919-590-9161
Event Contact Email:  dietrich.onelove@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  visitonelove.org

 

 

Music of the Carolinas: Donna Washington
Event Date:  02/10/2019
Event Time:  03:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  North Carolina Museum of History
Address Line 1:  5 E Edenton St
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description:  Donna Washington has been making her living telling stories for 30 years, and she is also an award winning author and recording artist. Based in Durham, she has traveled all over America and internationally sharing stories with audiences of all ages. She also teaches workshops, residencies, and master classes for storytellers of all ages. She has performed at thousands of schools & libraries and numerous storytelling festivals throughout the country.
Event Contact:  Jamie Katz Court
Event Contact Number:  9196648333
Event Contact Email:  communications@pinecone.org
Event Web Site:  https://pinecone.org/events/donna-washington

 

 

  Rev. Charles R. Tyner’s 47th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  02/10/2019
Event Time:  10:45am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  White Oak Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1621 White Oak Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Join us as we celebrate Pastor Charles R. Tyner’s 47th Pastoral Anniversary. A compassionate leader and visionary. The Guest Speaker will be the Rev. Dr. O.D. Sykes, 2nd Vice President of General Baptist State Convention of NC and Pastor of Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Whitakers, NC.
Event Contact:  Pamala Rogers
Event Contact Number:  919-362-6768
Event Contact Email:  progers151@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.whiteoakbaptist-nc.com

 

 

  Human Trafficking Awareness
Event Date:  02/08/19
Event Time:  7 pm -8pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Covenant Life Fellowship Church
Address Line 1:  47 Friendship Chapel Rd
City, State, Zip:  Wake Forest NC 27587
Event Description:  FEB 8 7pm-8pm

Human Trafficking Awareness Session

Open to the Public · Hosted by Covenant Life Fellowship of Wake Forest, NC 247 Friendship Chapel Rd Wake Forest 919-810-4261

Pastor Ken Porter
Event Contact:  Beverly Porter
Event Contact Number:  919-810-4261
Event Contact Email:  bevporter@bellsouth.net
Event Web Site:  CovenantLF.org

 

 

 

Married Couples Simulcast
Event Date:  02/08/2019
Event Time:  10:30 am- 4:30 pm add 7:00 pm-10:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Calvary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1311 Morehead Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  Join in a marriage conference simulcast featuring Jimmy Evans, Dave and Ashley Willis, Les Parrott, and other incredible speakers. Transform your relationship into the thriving marriage God wants you to have. The event will be February 8th (10:30 am- 4:30 pm; lunch provided and 7:00 pm- 10:30 pm; dinner provided) and February 9th (10:00 am- 12:30 pm) at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue, Durham, NC 27707. Childcare will be provided Friday evening and Saturday. Register by February 3, 2019 at http://www.firstcalvary.org. This is a free event; donations are welcome.
Event Contact:  Minister Sanders
Event Contact Number:  919-489-4184
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  firstcalvary.org

 

 

  Community Meeting
Event Date:  02/09/2019
Event Time:  10:00a.m.-12:00p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Lakeview School
Address Line 1:  3507 Dearborn Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  This big community meeting will include the following: 1. The BCA By-Laws and Braggtown boundaries to be approved by the attendees. 2. Updates regarding Braggtown Library will be discussed and questions answered by Mr. Duty Hill. 3. Introduction of our Lead Artist and the Mentee’s selected for the Z Smith Reyonalds Public Inclusive Art Mural project that tells the amazing history of our Braggtown area.
Event Contact:  Vannessa Evans
Event Contact Number:  (919) 423-5920
Event Contact Email:  braggtowncommunityassoc@gmail.com

 

 

  Initial Sermon Markesce Patton-Williams
Event Date:  02/10/2019
Event Time:  4:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  An invitation is extended to each of you to join Pastor S. Lee Downing and the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Family on Sunday, February 10, 2019 @ 4:00 PM for the Initial Sermon of Brother Markesce-Patton Williams.

We pray that you will join us for this momentous occasion as Brother Markesce Patton-Williams stands and proclaims the Word of God.
Event Contact:  Clara McNeil
Event Contact Number:  (910) 485-0392, ext. 27
Event Contact Email:  fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

 

 

A Celebration of Gospel in Music & Liturgical Arts
Event Date:  02/09/2019
Event Time:  4pm-6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. Mary’s Family Life Center
Address Line 1:  9305 Holly Springs Rd
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27539
Event Description:  A Celebration of Gospel through Music & Liturgical Arts.

Come and enjoy great music and liturgical arts from amazing performers along with food and fellowship. Sponsored by the Music & Liturgical Arts Ministry of Peak City Full Gospel Baptist Church, Holly Springs, NC and hosted by St. Mary’s Free Will Baptist Church, Apex, NC.
Event Contact:  Bro. Marvelle Gerald
Event Contact Number:  919.397.1199
Event Contact Email:  marvellegerald@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.peakcityfgbc.org

 

 

  LTOS My Name is Victory
Event Date:  02/09/19
Event Time:  9am-3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  True Deliverance Worship Center
Address Line 1:  8307 N Roxboro Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Bahama NC 27503
Event Description:  Empowering testimonies on subjects of Domestic Abuse, Suicide, Depression and Anxiety and Toxic Relationships
Event Contact:  Ahava Outreach Ministries
Event Contact Number:  9197941126
Event Contact Email:  ms.tamathaward@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.facebook.com/events/2286546598297716/?ti=cl

 

Community Calendar of events , free local events , local happenings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 7 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close