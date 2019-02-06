Melissa’s “Working Mom Wednesday’s” Heart Health

Heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the US and Doc Swiner joined us today to give tips on how to prevent and naturally treat blood pressure and heart disease.

February is National Heart Health Month.

If you missed the show today … listen as Melissa talks with Doc Swiner about what we need to know as women with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or heart disease.

C. Nicole Swiner, MD

Voted 1 of 10 Best Doctors in NC in 2017, DocSwiner is a family physician, 2-time best-selling author, owner of Swiner Publishing Company, blogger, speaker, wife and mother in Durham. She is also affectionately known as the Superwoman Complex expert and has written 2 books on the topic. ….

She attended Duke University and went to medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston, SC. She’s lived in the Triangle since finishing residency at UNC-Chapel Hill and continues teaching as an Adjunct Associate Professor with the Family Medicine department. …..

Read more and Contact her at cnswiner@gmail.com or visit http://www.docswiner.com for further info.

