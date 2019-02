The Empire star gave his first performance since being attacked by two men in the streets of Chicago. The concert took place at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Smollett cleared up some misinformation surrounding his assault on January 29. Smollett’s family, Rep. Maxine Waters, and Empire creator Lee Daniels were in attendance at his show. The attack is still under investigation.

SOURCE: nytimes.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: