Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To 9 Counts For Drugs, Robberies And Guns

African American in Prison

Rapper and Instagram star Tekashi 6ix9ine has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his role in a New York violent drug-trafficking gang. According to new unsealed court records the rapper cooperated with federal prosecutors.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez admitted in a court hearing last week that he was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Tekashi 6ix9ine said he had helped other gang members rob people at gunpoint. Read of about the story in the link below.

Source: nytimes.com

 

