Melissa’s Convo. With Gloria Mayfield Banks

She is the top U.S. Independent National Sales Director for Mary Kay and she is coming to Women’s Empowerment 2019.

Mary Kay Independent Elite Executive National Sales Director Gloria Mayfield Banks started her Mary Kay business with the goal to make an extra $200 each month to pay for her children’s daycare costs. Now, as she reigns number one U.S. Independent National Sales Director, it’s safe to say she achieved her goal.

Check out her conversation with Melissa Wade.

