Tasha Cobbs Leonard Opens Up About How The Song “This Is A Move” Was Created

Get Up Erica
| 01.31.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Grammy Award winner, Tasha Cobbs Leonard continues to put out songs to fill our spirits. The song “This Is A Move” was birthed during a writing session in Atlanta.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Tasha, her husband and several song writers got together and one mentioned he had two verses, but it wasn’t complete. When he began singing it Tasha and everyone in the room could immediately feel the presence of God.

SEE ALSO: Listen: Tasha Cobbs Preps New Music, “This Is A Move”

As she went on the road she sang the song and people kept saying how blessed they were as soon as she sang, “Mountains are still being moved.”

Overtime fans have shared testimonies of how the song has blessed them. Tasha knows that the miracles and wonders of Christ are here and will continue to bless our lives.

Lastly, Erica Campbell mentioned how great it is for Tasha to step outside of churches to introduce more audiences to her music.

Make sure you listen to the full interview up top!

See photos of Tasha Cobb Leonard below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

14 photos Launch gallery

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Continue reading Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Opens Up About How The Song “This Is A Move” Was Created was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 21 hours ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 6 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 7 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 1 week ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close