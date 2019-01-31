Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Grammy Award winner, Tasha Cobbs Leonard continues to put out songs to fill our spirits. The song “This Is A Move” was birthed during a writing session in Atlanta.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tasha, her husband and several song writers got together and one mentioned he had two verses, but it wasn’t complete. When he began singing it Tasha and everyone in the room could immediately feel the presence of God.

SEE ALSO: Listen: Tasha Cobbs Preps New Music, “This Is A Move”

As she went on the road she sang the song and people kept saying how blessed they were as soon as she sang, “Mountains are still being moved.”

Overtime fans have shared testimonies of how the song has blessed them. Tasha knows that the miracles and wonders of Christ are here and will continue to bless our lives.

Lastly, Erica Campbell mentioned how great it is for Tasha to step outside of churches to introduce more audiences to her music.

Make sure you listen to the full interview up top!

See photos of Tasha Cobb Leonard below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Opens Up About How The Song “This Is A Move” Was Created was originally published on getuperica.com