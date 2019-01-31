Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No Call In Saints Rams NFC Championship Game

Wednesday NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave his State of The NFL Address and addressed the controversial no call at the end of the Saints – Rams playoff game. This was the first time the commissioner spoke publicly about the no call since the New Orleans Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime. The game had a controversial no call that ultimately led to the Rams winning the NFC Championship game and advancing to the Super Bowl. Godell said “We understand the frustrations of the fans.” Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: theadvocate.com

