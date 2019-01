Dick Miller passed away at the age of 90. Miller is best know as one of Hollywood’s best character actors. His career spanded six decades with more than 175 movie credits and 2,000 TV appearances. Miller’s highlights are Gremlins, Terminator and The Howling. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, fans and friends. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: hollywoodreporter.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: