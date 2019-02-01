Zora Neale Hurston was born January 7th, 1891 in Notasulga, Alabama. Later, Hurston’s family moved to Eatonville, Florida.

Her parents John Hurston, a carpenter and Baptist preacher, and Lucy Potts Hurston, a former school teacher.

She is most known for her book, Their Eyes Were Watching God; published September 18, 1937. Their Eyes Were Watching God tells the story of the character Janie Crawford’s evolving.

Hurston published several other books, such as; Barracoon The Story of the Last “Black Cargo”. Barracoon The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” is about the tragedy and forever staple of slavery.

Zora Neale Hurston was able to capture the world with her talent of storytelling, but at the age of 59, she passed away on January 28, 1960

Quote:

“Nothing that God ever made is the same thing to more than one person. ”

– Zora Neale Hurston

