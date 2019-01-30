CLOSE
Distribution Drive For Those Effected By Shutdown

Join us today along with the Diaper Bank of NC at BCBS NC in providing supplies to those impacted by the partial federal government shutdown.

Here are the details.

DIAPER & HYGIENE DISTRIBUTION AT BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD

o   Date – Wednesday, March 30th

o   Time – 11a – 2p

o   Location – BCBS of NC – 1965 Ivy Creek Blvd., Durham, Building 200

o   Overview – The Diaper Bank of North Carolina will distribute diapers and other personal hygiene supplies to families impacted by the federal government shutdown.

