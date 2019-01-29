CLOSE
Grammy Award Winning Singer James Ingram Dead At The Age Of 66

Candles

Source: Getty / Getty

Ohio born singer James Ingram has passed away at the age of 66. Ingram’s soulful baritone voice dominated the music charts during the 1980’s and early 1990’s. Ingram achieved eight Top 40 hits, his 1982 duet with Patti Austin, “Baby, Come to Me” and 1990’s “I Don’t Have the Heart” were No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ingram’s collaboration with Linda Ronstadt called “Somewhere Out There” peaked at No. 2 and his songs “One Hundred Ways” and “Yah Mo B There” featuring Michael McDonald earned him Grammys for Best R&B Vocal Performance. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, fans and friends.

SOURCE: yahoo.com

 

