Voices: Casey J. Invites You To “The Gathering” [Video]

Casey J. Talks Pop Up Worship Sessions, "Adopted" & More

| 01.25.19
To pass along the word of God, Gospel singer Casey J. started “pop up worship” sessions in public places. Her goal was to share the word of Jesus through song and to invite others to join her no matter the location. In that spirit, Casey invited a small group of worshipers to a small farm outside of Atlanta. What they witnessed was the creation of her sophomore 10-track album “The Gathering.”

 

In the first episode of “Voices” in 2019, Casey shares her reasons on retreating to the farm to record this amazing project. We also get a breakdown of the song “Adopted” and its importance.

Close