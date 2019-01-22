Local Restaurant Feeds TSA Workers For Free

It’s day 32 of the Government shutdown and with many workers striving to find ways to pay bills and eat with no income coming in.

There is a blessings for some affected because a number of restaurants across the Triangle are giving back to help furloughed workers.

Patti Graham’s restaurant in Morrisville is inviting TSA workers to a free meal. Yin Dee is just a five-minute drive from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Graham and her husband are now offering a free meal, of up to $8, to any furloughed worker who shows their badge.

