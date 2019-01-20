Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

One Way Mission

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Family of Evelyn Gross

Family of Ola Mae Blakes

Family of Earlean Townsend

Lois & Bobby C

Houston & Bohanan Families

McCrary Family

Irene C

Willie R

Mom K

Jerome F

Pat H

Arvett H & Family

Jerry H

Rev. D Strong, New Home MBC

Rev. Harold Ellis III, Clayton MBC

Mother Nellie Knox

Wanda C

Pastor Wooten, Mt Bethel MBC

Vanessa

Helen B

Rev. Lauren H

Felicia

Dorothy M

Reva W

Pastor and Lady T

Ashley B

Jalen B

Alvin T

Min. Melvin St Clair

Pamela T

Sandra Y

Janie

Sherry M

Lisa E

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Prayer Requests "Pray For Understanding"

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted January 20, 2019

