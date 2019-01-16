“Working Mom Wednesdays” How To Buy A Home

To some buying a home seems to be an impossible dream. My guest Cathy Edwards say it’s not. Today she has some advice for our working moms and single working moms to get started.

…. more about Cathy Edwards

Originally from Baltimore, MD, Cathy moved to North Carolina over 15 years ago. She lives with her husband Sterling in Raleigh, where they are proud empty nesters. Cathy’s passion for home ownership stems from her 25+ years experience in the mortgage industry. She has seen firsthand what a difference it has made in her life – and the lives of her family and clients.

CLICK HERE to see video about upcoming Home Buyer Seminar this Saturday

