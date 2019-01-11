Weekend’s List Of Free Local Community Events

Event Description:

In annual support of January 11, “National Human Trafficking Awareness Day”, YOU are invited to join the MLK, Jr. Task Force of Cary & Sharon Jai Simpson-Joseph, Esq., a Graceful Warrior, Attorney, Author, Poetic Activist, Professor and International Speaker. The founder of Wings UpRising, her focus has centered upon vulnerable population causes such as human trafficking, bullying, homelessness, intimate partner violence and inequity. Don’t miss standing in unity at FLASHLIGHT ON/a Human Trafficking Awareness/’POP-UP’. During this recognized annual remembrance, take time to learn more about a Modern Day Slavery affecting more than 20 million women, men and children around the world and “Resolve To Be Involved.” ‘POP-UP with YOUR FLASHLIGHTS ON Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Google Fiber Space, 518 West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603, 7PM. Light refreshments provided by Community Partner, Corner Boys BBQ. FREE Event/Public Invited. RSVP:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flashlight-onhuman-trafficking-awarenesspop-uptickets-47531000502