CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Weekend’s List Of Free Local Community Events

5 reads
Leave a comment
Praise Moments At Spirit Of Praise

Source: Grover White / Grover White Photograpy

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Music of the Carolinas: Freddy Greene Street Genie
Event Date: 01/13/2019
Event Time: 03:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: North Carolina Museum of History
Address Line 1: 5 E Edenton St
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description: Jazz up your new year with a free concert featuring Freddy Greene – Street Genie and a band sure to have you dancing in the aisles! The Street Genie will perform with Bakru Hunsel (percussion), William Danny Ray (aka “Steele Will”) (drums), Stephen Klingman (guitar), and Rony Thomas (keyboard).
Event Contact: Jamie Katz Court
Event Contact Number: 9196648333
Event Contact Email: communications@pinecone.org
Event Web Site: https://pinecone.org/events/freddy-greene-street-genie

 

40th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date: 01/13/2019
Event Time: 6 P. M.
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Mt. Zion Christian Church
Address Line 1: 3519 Fayetteville Street
City, State, Zip: Durham,N. C.
Event Description: 40th Pastoral Anniversary Grand Finale for Pastor Donald Q.

Fozard, Sr. and Prophetess Nora L.Fozard
Event Contact: Christina Taylor
Event Contact Number:
Event Contact Email: Taylorchris1003@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

FLASHLIGHT ON/Human Trafficking Awareness/’POP-UP’
Event Date: 1/12/19
Event Time: 7:00PM
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Google Fiber Space
Address Line 1: 518 West Street
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description: In annual support of January 11, “National

Human Trafficking Awareness Day”, YOU

are invited to join the MLK, Jr. Task Force

of Cary & Sharon Jai Simpson-Joseph, Esq.,

a Graceful Warrior, Attorney, Author, Poetic

Activist, Professor and International Speaker.

The founder of Wings UpRising, her focus

has centered upon vulnerable population causes

such as human trafficking, bullying, homelessness,

intimate partner violence and inequity. Don’t miss

standing in unity at FLASHLIGHT ON/a Human

Trafficking Awareness/’POP-UP’. During this

recognized annual remembrance, take time to

learn more about a Modern Day Slavery affecting

more than 20 million women, men and children

around the world and “Resolve To Be Involved.”

‘POP-UP with YOUR FLASHLIGHTS ON

Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Google Fiber

Space, 518 West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603,

7PM. Light refreshments provided by

Community Partner, Corner Boys BBQ.

FREE Event/Public Invited. RSVP:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flashlight-onhuman-trafficking-awarenesspop-uptickets-47531000502
Event Contact: Carolyn Sampson
Event Contact Number: (919) 307-4377
Event Contact Email: pdefy1995@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: http://www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org

 

 

community calendar , Community Calendar of events , free local events , free weekend events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 1 day ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 3 days ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 3 days ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 4 days ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 4 days ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 5 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 1 week ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 1 week ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 1 week ago
01.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close