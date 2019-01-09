CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Food Stamps Will Not Be Impacted By Shutdown

3 reads
Leave a comment
Children Eating Lunch at School

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

The USDA announced that food stamp recipients will have access to their full benefits for February, even if the partial government shutdown continues.  This also includes WIC and school lunches not being affected through February.

U.S. Department of Agriculture said they will work with states to load benefits onto recipients’ cards by Jan. 20, just within the deadline for a provision that allows them to pay out benefits, even without a budget.

Read more at ABC11.com (source)

Food Stamps , Government Shutdown

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 2 days ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 2 days ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 3 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 7 days ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 1 week ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 1 week ago
01.02.19
President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And…
 2 weeks ago
12.29.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 2 weeks ago
12.28.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 2 weeks ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 4 weeks ago
12.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close