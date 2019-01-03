McDonald’s Fight Over Straw

The video of a fight between a man and McDonald’s employee has gone viral. A man who grabbed an employee at a Florida McDonald’s during an argument over straws has been arrested and faces two counts of simple battery.

St. Petersburg Police dept. says Daniel Taylor faces charges after reaching over the counter at the fast food restaurant and grabbing a female employee, then later kicking another female employee in the stomach before leaving.

Kinie Biandudi says she began recording the incident once Daniel Taylor got irate about not being able to find a straw.

The employee told the man it was policy not to have plastic straws out. St. Petersburg’s city council recently passed a law that ordered restaurants only to hand out straws by request by 2019, before banning them all together by 2020, according to ABC affiliate WFTS.

Note: The McDonalds employee says “she used to box.”

