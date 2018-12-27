Dr. Gladys West, The ‘Hidden Figure’ Behind GPS, Inducted Into Air Force Hall Of Fame

This is definitely some much-needed good news.

Dr. Gladys West, an 87-year-old mathematician who played a major role in the invention of GPS, was inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame earlier this month.

According to an Air Force press release, the “hidden figure” and STEM innovator was among a small group of women who did computing for the U.S. military in the era before electronic systems. West was hired in 1956 as a mathematician at the U.S. Naval Weapons Laboratory, where she worked on an award-winning astronomical study that proved the planet Pluto’s motion relative to Neptune.

READ ALSO: ‘Hidden Figures’ Author On How The #BlackGirlMagic In The Film Even Inspired The Obamas

During the mid-1970s through the 1980s, she also helped program an IBM 7030 “Stretch” computer that delivered “refined calculations for an extremely accurate geodetic Earth model. This program ended up becoming the Global Positioning System (GPS) orbit.

Here’s a video of the Air Force giving the illustrious doctor her well-deserved recognition. While she could not attend the event in Washington D.C, we’re sure she was there in spirit.

According to an earlier BBC report, Dr. West was born in 1930, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, to a family of farmers. While she grew up working on the tobacco and cotton fields, West knew she wanted to leave at some point and pursue an education.

“I thought at first I needed to go to the city. I thought that would get me out of the country and out of the fields,” she told BBC back in May.

“But then as I got more educated, went into the higher grades, I learned that education was the thing to get me out.”

She went on to win a scholarship to attend Virginia State College where she eventually major in math, a subject she pointed out was dominated by men.

“You felt a little bit different. You didn’t quite fit in as you did in home economics. You’re always competing and trying to survive because you’re in a different group of people.”

Thankfully, the breast cancer survivor and AKA prospered and went to work with the military, where she later made history.

With so many Black women being behind some of the biggest innovations of the 21st century, it’s so important that finally they their due. Congrats Dr. West!

We’re confident that she will continue to inspire future Black girls to enter the world of math and science.

RELATED NEWS:

Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just Graduated From Harvard Law School

[WATCH] Empowering Video Of Mother Singing Song To Bullied Son Goes Viral

Barbie Debuts New Doll Modeled After NASA ‘Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 11 photos Launch gallery #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 1. Black Girls Rock! Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Missy Elliott Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Harriet Tubman Source:GlobalGrind 5 of 11 6. Viola Davis Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Sojourner Truth Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Serena Williams Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Shirley Chisholm Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Dr. Gladys West, The ‘Hidden Figure’ Behind GPS, Inducted Into Air Force Hall Of Fame was originally published on hellobeautiful.com