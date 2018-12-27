CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” [Trailer]

9 reads
Leave a comment
Us Movie Poster

Source: Courtesy Universal Pictures / Courtesy Universal Pictures

 

The same creator who wrote and directed “Get Out”, Jordan Peele has a new story-line he’s hoping will scare us.  Peele released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas morning.

The film, “Us”, stars academy award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Story line:

Adelaide Wilson is returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe, and their two children for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers, Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

get out , Horror movie , Jordan Peele , US

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 1 day ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 2 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 3 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 3 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 4 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 4 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 4 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close