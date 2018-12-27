Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” [Trailer]

The same creator who wrote and directed “Get Out”, Jordan Peele has a new story-line he’s hoping will scare us. Peele released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas morning.

The film, “Us”, stars academy award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Story line:

Adelaide Wilson is returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe, and their two children for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers, Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: