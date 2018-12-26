Apostle Anthony Has Message For “Working Mom Wednesday’s”

It’s the last Wednesday of 2018, and Melissa talked with Apostle Anthony of Kingdom Community Intl. who gave working moms a key message to take into 2019.

Scripture references:

* Psalm 24:7…. Lift up your heads, you gates; be lifted up, you ancient doors, that the King of glory may come in.

* Acts 17:28… For in him we live and move and have our being.’ As some of your own poets have said, ‘We are his offspring.

Apostle Shirley Wade Anthony Senior Founding Pastor & CEO Kingdom Community International Repairer of the Breach International Apostle Shirley Wade Anthony is the Senior Pastor and CEO of (Praise & Deliverance) Kingdom Community International and Repairer of the Breach International. Apostle Anthony answered the call to pastor in 1996. She moves forward knowing only God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit is now, and always the Head of this magnificent work. Apostle Anthony, was ordained in the ministry in 1985, at Word of Faith Center in Goldsboro, NC…… She is currently the Sr. Pastor of Kingdom Community Intl. in Bahama, NC.

