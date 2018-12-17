CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
Women’s Empowerment 25th Anniversary Featuring Patti LaBelle

Radio One Raleigh is excited to announce that Women’s Empowerment will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

“Over the past twenty-five years, Women’s Empowerment has built a legacy of excellence by celebrating the heritage, culture, impact and influence of African-American women.” The event has made a huge impact with, ” Angela Bassett, Iyanla Vanzant, Robin Roberts, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson and many more.”

Creating the theme, “Preserving Our Legacy” , highlighting “the legacy that African-American women have built for themselves, their children, community and the world.”

You’ll experience, “multiple speakers, panelists, forums and seminars will educate attendees on the importance of building and preserving their legacies.”

“The legendary Patti LaBelle will close out the show with a crowd moving performance, celebrating the 25th Anniversary. Ms. LaBelle will also grace the main stage at Women’s Empowerment to share her story of how she’s built and preserving her legacy.

Patti Labelle  has been nominated for and has received numerous awards including: Grammy Awards for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance; NAACP Image Awards for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Performance, and Outstanding Female Artist; Grammy Hall of Fame induction for “Lady Marmalade”; The BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award; and many more.

Gary Weiss, Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Raleigh-Durham said “We’re excited about the 25th Anniversary of the Women’s Empowerment Show and this year’s theme of “Preserving Our Legacy” is more relevant today than ever.”

Tickets for the 25th Anniversary Women’s Empowerment may be purchased from the PNC Arena Box Office and at Ticketmaster locations. Additional information about Women’s Empowerment 2019 can be obtained by calling (919) 848-9736.

