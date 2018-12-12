Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers & Revival! Movie

Mali Music and T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh stopped through the Praise Network to chat with Randi Myles. The two have been on the road promoting their new movie Revival! The movie is a Gospel musical based on the book of John and presents the classic story in re-imagined way.

Mali Music is a Grammy nominated singer-songwriter and producer from Georgia. He is heavily influenced by his Christian background but, delivers his music in a nontraditional way. His latest project, The Transition Of Mali, released in 2017 and showcased his wide range of musical ability. This is Mali’s first film where he hold a significant role as Jesus.

Actress T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh is known for appearing on hit shows like In Living Color, The Cosby Show, and That’s So Raven. She has played various roles through her career and has maintained longevity in an ever-growing field. T’keyah plays Rebah in the movie.

Revival! is playing at MJR Theater in Sterling Heights (35400 Van Dyke Ave). For more information about the movie and the cast visit revivalthemovie.com

