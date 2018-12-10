CLOSE
Where Are The Power Outages?

There are still thousands without power this morning from the weekend winter storm.  Over 141,000 people are without power and you can see where those outages are and contact numbers.

To report a power outage to Duke Energy, you can call 1-800-769-3766. You can also report outages online by clicking here. If you see a fallen power line or a safety hazard, call Duke Energy officials at 1-800-769-3766.

CLICK HERE to see where the power outages are in NC.

