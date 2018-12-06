CLOSE
Infant Ibuprofen Recalled

Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension (liquid ibuprofen) that are being sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar are voluntarily being recalled by the Tris Pharma.

The company issued the recall after reports that the products may contain higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

The products are used as pain relievers and fever reducers.

Children could suffer from nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or diarrhea. The company said tinnitus, headache, and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible effects.

The following 0.5-ounce bottles are being recalled:

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
  • NDC: 49035-125-23
  • Lots: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A
  • Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at CVS Pharmacy
  • NDC: 59779-925-23
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • Expiration date: 08/19

Family Wellness: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at Family Dollar
  • NDC: 55319-250-23
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • Expiration date: 08/19

Those with questions should contact Tris Pharma at (732) 940-0358.

Source:  ABC11.com

