How A 7-Year-Old Boy is Making $22 million a Year Reviewing Toys

The world’s highest-earning YouTube star is an elementary school kid who makes millions reviewing toys.

Ryan, the 7-year-old “host” of Ryan ToysReview, a popular toy-review channel on YouTube, went from No. 8 to No. 1 on Forbes’ annual list of YouTube stars who are making the most money.

According to Forbes, Ryan ToysReview has 17 million followers and has gotten a combined 26 billion views.

Forbes also stated that, Ryan ToysReview a family-run YouTube channel, generated about $22 million in pretax income from June 1, 2017, through June 1, 2018, up from $11 million the year prior. The raw estimate of $22 million put Ryan ToysReview just ahead of controversial star Jake Paul (who banked $21.5 million).

The account began when Ryan, who was just a 4-year-old fan of toy-review videos, asked his parents why he couldn’t also review toys on YouTube.

Ryan ToysReview started out slowly until a July 2015 video went viral. The video featured Ryan opening and reviewing a box containing more than 100 toys from Pixar’s “Cars” series. This video now has close to 935 million views.

Now the channel tends to review new toys or kids’ food products, and the videos usually feature earnest and enthusiastic commentary from Ryan with off-camera guidance from his parents.

According to Reuters, earlier this year, Ryan struck a deal with Walmart to sell a toy line called “Ryan’s World” exclusively in over 2,500 US stores and Walmart’s website.

