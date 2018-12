You are on your way to higher heights and deeper depths through our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Don’t forget those who helped you on your climb to the top.

1 Corinthians 2:9 (NIV)

9 However, as it is written: “What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived the things God has prepared for those who love him.

