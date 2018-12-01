Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem Hunt After Video Shows Alleged Assault On A Women

The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with star running back Kareem Hunt after a video showed him pushing and kicking a woman. The video first surfaced Friday when TMZ’s website made it public. The incident happened at a Cleveland hotel back in February. According to NFL.con no arrests were made as a result of the incident and Hunt has not been charged with any crime. In the video it appears that Hunt shoved the woman several times in a hotel hallway while people try to hold him back.

Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cnn.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: