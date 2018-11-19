CLOSE
Fayetteville’s “Bicycle Man’s” Dream Lives On

Moses Mathis, the Bicycle Man, collected and repaired bicycles every year for the kids to have during the holiday season before his death in 2013.  Today his wife, Ann and others work hard to continue his dream and provide free bicycles for kids in need every year.

A bike drive in honor of Mathis took place Saturday afternoon at the McDonald’s on Raeford Road.

Ann helps to run the Bicycle Man program, which continues Mathis’ work.

Moses founded the program and over the years gave away over 30,000 bikes to kids in the Fayetteville area.

The bikes that were collected Saturday at the drive will be distributed later this holiday season.

Read more at ABC11.com

