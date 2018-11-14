Get Up! News Roundup: GQ Crowns Serena Williams “Woman Of The Year,” “School Daze” Turns 30 & More

| 11.14.18
30 years ago Spike Lee’s “School Daze” came out in theaters and people are loving it just as much now as they did then. The blu-ray will feature new interviews by some of the cast including Tisha Campbell and Laurence Fishburne.

In other news, Serena Williams is make headlines after be crowned GQ’s, “Woman of the Year,” but some fans aren’t happy about it. GQ put quotes around the word “woman” and people believe that it was rude. The reason the quotes were there was because it’s the designers, Virgil Abloh’s signature.

Moreover, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will be back for “Bad Boys For Life” movie. Gabrielle Union talked about how she wants to be involved in the film, but there is no word on if she’s joining the cast.

Lastly, Chick-fil-A is starting to deliver via Door Dash, but you must live 10 minutes or less from the restaurants. GRIFF mentioned that everyone will figure out a way to get the food delivered to their home.

