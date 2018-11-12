2018 Veterans Day Monday Freebies

CLOSE
Although Veterans Day actually fell on Sunday, many business are recognizing both Sunday and Monday and here are a list of places vets can get freebies and meal deals.

source:  USAtoday.com

Monday freebies and discounts

Another Broken Egg Café: Free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee Monday.

Benihana: Free appetizer with purchase of an entree Monday.

Ben’s Soft Pretzel: Free regular Jumbo Soft Pretzel 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Bertucci’s: Free small cheese pizza Sunday and Monday.

Black Angus SteakhouseSpecial top sirloin steak meal for $9.99 Monday.

Boston MarketBuy one individual meal and a drink, get one individual meal free with a coupon posted at www.bostonmarket.com Sunday or Monday. This deal is not only for veterans.

Bruegger’s BagelsFree drip coffee Monday.

Burgerim: 50 percent off Monday.

Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink to veterans and active-duty military Monday.

Claim Jumper: Free meal Monday.

Corner Bakery CafeFree “Choose 2” meal Sunday with military ID.

Country KitchenFree Country Scramble Monday at participating locations.

Country Pride: Free meal and beverage from a select menu Monday.

Creamistry: 50 percent off any single item Sunday and Monday.

Denny’sFrom 5 a.m. to noon Monday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations.

Famous Dave’s: Free two meat lunch combo Sunday and Monday for veterans or active military with valid identification.

Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese cheeseburgers Monday.

Fatz Southern Kitchen: Free World Famous Calabash Chicken Basket Monday. Plus, in November active military and veterans get 25 percent off entrees.

Gigi’s CupcakesFree cupcake Monday for to veterans and first responders.

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday to any person who is serving or has served in a United States Military branch, including the National Guard and Reserves.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria15 percent off Sunday and Monday. Not valid in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

HMSHostFree Budweiser BBQ Cheddar Burger at participating HMSHost-operated airport restaurants Monday.

Hopdoddy Burger BarEvery location will give 50 percent off to veterans, active military and their guests Monday.

Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea HouseFree salad bar and dessert 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Or buy a meal and add on the salad bar for free.

Huddle HouseFree order of Sweet Cakes through Monday.

Hy-VeeFree breakfast Monday.

IHOPFree Red, White and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday or a free patriotic pancake combo offer varies by location.

Metro Diner20 percent off Monday.

Pilot Flying J: Saturday through Monday, there will be a coupon on the myPilot app for a free Pilot Coffee with choice of a fresh breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnamon Center of the Roll. This deal is open to all.

Ponderosa and Bonanaza SteakhousesVeterans can choose a free buffet and beverage or 50 percent off a menu item. Some locations will honor veterans Sunday and other locations on Monday so check with your closest location.

Potbelly Sandwich ShopFree cookie with any purchase Monday.

Ovation Brands: Free buffet and bottled water at Old Country Buffet, Ryan’s, HomeTown Buffet and Country Buffet and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Monday.

Red LobsterFree appetizer or dessert Sunday and Monday.

Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries: Vets eat free Saturday through Monday. Plus, each brewery will be brewing a limited-edition Veterans Day IPA and Saturday through Nov. 17, 25 cents from every pint will go to a local veterans charity.

Rock & Brews RestaurantsFree meal from select menu for veterans, active military and first responders Monday.

Shoney’sFree All-You-Care-To-Eat breakfast bar 6 to 11 a.m. Monday.

Sonny’s BBQ: Free pulled or sliced pork big deal combo for veterans and active duty military Monday. Dine-in only.

Texas de Brazil: Two veterans dine for free plus 20 percent off for up to six additional guests on Sunday and Monday.

Twin Peaks: Free meal from a special menu 11 a.m. to midnight Monday.

White CastleFree combo meal for veterans and active military members who dine in or go through the drive-thru Sunday and Monday.

Zaxby’sFree chicken fillet sandwich Monday at more than 600 locations.

 

Other Monday freebies

Cinemark: Free tickets Monday to veterans, active-duty and their spouses for Universal Pictures’ movie First Man at more than 60 locations nationwide.

Hair ClubFree haircuts to veterans and active military personnel in honor of Veterans Day for the month of November. Also get half price off select hair restoration solutions through Nov. 30, an offer also available to first responders.

 

2018 Veterans Day , veterans day freebies

