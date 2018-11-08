CLOSE
National
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!

The Stellar Awards honors the best in various categories of the Gospel Music Industry. This year The Detroit Praise Network is nominated for Major Radio Market Of The Year.

Visit the link below and cast your vote:

VOTE FOR THE DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK HERE! 

Once on the voting site, look for the MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR category and select Detroit; Station ~ WDMK The Detroit Praise Network; Representative(s) ~ Randi Myles

Thank you for your support through the years!

Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network! was originally published on Praise1027Detroit.com

