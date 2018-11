Bebe Winans’ new video for his new Single Laughter introduces and features the sound of Korean Soul. It was Donald Lawrence who brought the group of friends to Winans attention.

Winans initially planned for Boyz II Men to be on the song [“Laughter”], but schedules wouldn’t allow it.

So he connected with the guys from Korea and agreed to partner in a production deal.

