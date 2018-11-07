CLOSE
Twitter Responds To VA Re-Electing Tim Kaine To U.S. Senate

Former President Barack Obama joins Senatorial candidate Tim Kaine in a rally with campaign volunteers, in Fairfax, VA.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Virginia voters chose to send Democrat Tim Kaine back to the U.S. Senate.

The former VA Governor won re-election defeating Republican candidate Corey Stewart and Libertarian Matt Waters.

Kaine tweeted about the victory saying, “Thank you, Virginia… We have to keep Virginia moving forward and put our country back on the right track. That starts now!”

 

Twitter responded quickly with voters siting their excitement and congratulations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close