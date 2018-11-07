Twitter Responds To VA Re-Electing Tim Kaine To U.S. Senate

Virginia voters chose to send Democrat Tim Kaine back to the U.S. Senate.
The former VA Governor won re-election defeating Republican candidate Corey Stewart and Libertarian Matt Waters.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kaine tweeted about the victory saying, “Thank you, Virginia… We have to keep Virginia moving forward and put our country back on the right track. That starts now!”
RELATED: Miss Community Goes Live With VP Nominee Tim Kaine [VIDEO]
Twitter responded quickly with voters siting their excitement and congratulations:
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @kissrichmond
Pictures From Radio One's Gubernatorial Forum
Pictures From Radio One's Gubernatorial Forum
1. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 1 of 25
2. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 2 of 25
3. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 3 of 25
4. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 4 of 25
5. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 5 of 25
6. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 6 of 25
7. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 7 of 25
8. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 8 of 25
9. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 9 of 25
10. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 10 of 25
11. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 11 of 25
12. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 12 of 25
13. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 13 of 25
14. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 14 of 25
15. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 15 of 25
16. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 16 of 25
17. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 17 of 25
18. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 18 of 25
19. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 19 of 25
20. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 20 of 25
21. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 21 of 25
22. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 22 of 25
23. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 23 of 25
24. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 24 of 25
25. Richmond Gubernatorial 2017Source:Radio One Richmond 25 of 25
Latest…
- NC Voter ID Amendment Passes
- Election 2018 Results: Cruz Beats Beto, Democrats Gain Control Of The House
- Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A Big Win For Blacks As The Political Wave Ebbed
- Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By The Slimmest of Margins
Twitter Responds To VA Re-Electing Tim Kaine To U.S. Senate was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com