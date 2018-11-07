Virginia voters chose to send Democrat Tim Kaine back to the U.S. Senate.

The former VA Governor won re-election defeating Republican candidate Corey Stewart and Libertarian Matt Waters.

Kaine tweeted about the victory saying, “Thank you, Virginia… We have to keep Virginia moving forward and put our country back on the right track. That starts now!”

THANK YOU, VIRGINIA! In the Senate, I'll always listen to you. I'll take your ideas and values to Washington, and keep fighting to solve your problems. We have to keep Virginia moving forward and put our country back on the right track. That starts now! https://t.co/iQ2YKBAVxq — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 7, 2018

Twitter responded quickly with voters siting their excitement and congratulations:

Virginia elect a Senator, that does not promote hateful propaganda!!! #TimKaine not corey stewart #Democrats — 804Charger4Ris (@804Ris) November 5, 2018

#TimKaine is projected to win. I did my part. And to Republicans thinking they actually had a chance in VA…. pic.twitter.com/4QHpsy4uNd — The Moonlight Warrior 🃏🥀 (@BlackMajikMan90) November 7, 2018

Just spoke with @carterlblack with NexGen VA who was very excited with the young voter turnout. She said anger at the Trump Administration was one of the main motivators. #TimKaine #authewash — Wm. Taylor Potter (@wmtaylorpotter) November 7, 2018

Twitter Responds To VA Re-Electing Tim Kaine To U.S. Senate was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com