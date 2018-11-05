Smokie Norful and Kelontae Gavin Gather In Prayer Backstage At 17th Annual Lamplighter Awards {VIDEO}

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

November 3rd the Duke Energy Center, was filled with glorious spirit. As the town came together to acknowledge hometown heroes for the 17th Annual Lamplighter Awards. These heroes, thanks to sponsors Blue Cross of North Carolina and Honda Dealership of The Carolinas were honored with a festive night that they will never forget.

The stage was on fire by the amazing performances by Vashawn Mitchell, Smokie Norful, James Fortune, Casey J ,Beverly Crawford, Jermaine Dolly, Kelontae Gavin, Isaiah Templeton, Maurice Lauchner, and KJ Scriven! The moments captured throughout the night, don’t do justice to the overflow of love in that place.

As the night grew in the spirit, Smokie Norful , Jermaine Dolly , Kelontae Gavin , and more gathered in a moment of prayer. Kelontae Gavin , gospel singer best known for “No Ordinary Worship” and “Higher.” November 3rd he is now remembered as the ball of energy that reflected his spirit in every room he stepped inside.

