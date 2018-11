Multiple Stellar award winner Pastor Beverly Crawford will be part of the 2018 Lamplighter Awards on Saturday at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium . She talked to Melissa today about being here on Saturday. Get you tickets today at TICKETMASTER.

The 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show Presented by The Light 103.9, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and the Honda Dealers of The Carolinas

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: