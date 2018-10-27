Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same Walk”

Tamar Braxton is on the road with the Redemption of a Dogg stage play, based on the life of legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg. Tamar stopped through the studio to talk about the play, personal growth, and more.

Head over to https://jecaryous.com for more tour dates and to purchase tickets.

