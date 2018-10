Raheem DeVaughn is back and he’s got a lot to sing about. It’s been three years since the R&B crooner’s last album, Love Sex Passion. So fans are excited over the recent release of his latest project, Decade Of A Love King. This collection of thirteen soulful tunes represents his thirteen years in the game.

The DMV native, recently dropped by the King Tutt Show, to talk about this new decade of love.

“I’m not defined by one song… I’m a body of work kind of guy.”

Raheem DeVaughn is an experience and being away from the game hasn’t curbed his talent. He is as impassioned as ever. What his time away has done, is further inform his music.

DeVaughn credits hearing the voice of God with changing his life. He describes the change as being a man versus becoming a man. Find out about his transformation and more in King Tutt’s interview with Raheem DeVaughn above.

Raheem DeVaughn On How Hearing The Voice Of God Changed His Life was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com