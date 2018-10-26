Suspect Identified In Connection With Suspicious Packages Mailed To High Profile Political Figures

There has been an arrest in connection with the 12 suspicious packages mailed to high profile political figures in the past two days including the Obamas and the Clintons. The suspect is 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc from Aventura, Florida. The man is a registered Republican with a criminal history.

Van that reportedly belongs to Florida man Cesar Sayoc is covered in photos of media and political figures circled in crosshairs. He’s been driving around with a hit list on the outside of his car. pic.twitter.com/s0IVpukd3x — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 26, 2018

The suspected bomber has been identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc of Broward County, FL. Sayoc has a signifiant criminal history including making terroristic threats against judges. He was arrested Friday morning at a Florida auto store where his van was recovered. pic.twitter.com/1V7hUw0Su1 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 26, 2018

MAGA Bomber Cesar Sayoc, Jr was a regular at Trump rallies and considered a "celebrity" amongst the fanatics. pic.twitter.com/KgoC12RjIj — Pesach 'Pace' Lattin (@pacelattin) October 26, 2018

Read More: Suspicious Bomb Packages Addressed To Sen. Cory Booker, James Clapper Found

.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Suspect in custody in connection with suspected explosive packages. https://t.co/I0OSTn6SPK — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2018

NEW: Pres. Trump on the investigation into the suspicious packages addressed to high-profile figures: "I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect, and taken him into custody." https://t.co/63ofD3KsU3 pic.twitter.com/wBFaIT2tA8 — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2018

