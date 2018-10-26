CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Suspect Identified In Connection With Suspicious Packages Mailed To High Profile Political Figures

1 reads
Leave a comment
Canyon Road

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

There has been an arrest in connection with the 12 suspicious packages mailed to high profile political figures in the past two days including the Obamas and the Clintons. The suspect is 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc from Aventura, Florida. The man is a registered Republican with a criminal history.

Read More: Suspicious Bomb Packages Addressed To Sen. Cory Booker, James Clapper Found

 

Megyn Kelly TODAY - Season 1

Black Twitter Plans The Best #MegynKellyCanceledParty...And Baby It's LIT!

45 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Plans The Best #MegynKellyCanceledParty...And Baby It's LIT!

Continue reading Black Twitter Plans The Best #MegynKellyCanceledParty…And Baby It’s LIT!

Black Twitter Plans The Best #MegynKellyCanceledParty...And Baby It's LIT!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Suspect Identified In Connection With Suspicious Packages Mailed To High Profile Political Figures was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close