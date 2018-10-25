CLOSE
“To Kill A Mockingbird” Voted America’s #1 Novel

Atticus Finch: To Kill A Mockingbird

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

 

The PBS Great American Read series reported that readers nationwide have voted Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird as their No. 1 book to read

The story about racism and injustice is America’s best-loved novel with more than 4 million PBS viewers voting in the month-long contest.

The top five novels include:

  1.  To Kill a Mockingbird  
  2. Outlander (Series)
  3. Harry Potter (Series)
  4. Pride and Prejudice
  5. The Lord of the Rings (Series)

Read more at ABC11.com

