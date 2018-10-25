“To Kill A Mockingbird” Voted America’s #1 Novel

The PBS Great American Read series reported that readers nationwide have voted Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird as their No. 1 book to read

The story about racism and injustice is America’s best-loved novel with more than 4 million PBS viewers voting in the month-long contest.

The top five novels include:

To Kill a Mockingbird Outlander (Series) Harry Potter (Series) Pride and Prejudice The Lord of the Rings (Series)

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: