1 $Billion Win In SC But Possible Million Win In NC

One ticket in South Carolina hit all six numbers to claim the record $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night… but NC still had some wins.
There were 36 people who won the second tier prize of at least $1 million (two of these included the multiplier for a total of $3 million). The second prize tickets were sold in the following states:
California: 8
Florida: 4
New York: 4
Massachusetts: 2
Michigan: 2
North Carolina: 2
New Jersey: 2
Virginia: 2
Arizona: 1
Washington, D.C: 1
Iowa: 1
Kentucky: 1
Missouri: 1
New Mexico: 1
Ohio: 1
Pennsylvania: 1
Texas: 1
Wisconsin: 1
