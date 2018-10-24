1 $Billion Win In SC But Possible Million Win In NC

One ticket in South Carolina hit all six numbers to claim the record $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night… but NC still had some wins.

There were 36 people who won the second tier prize of at least $1 million (two of these included the multiplier for a total of $3 million). The second prize tickets were sold in the following states:

California: 8

Florida: 4

New York: 4

Massachusetts: 2

Michigan: 2

North Carolina: 2

New Jersey: 2

Virginia: 2

Arizona: 1

Washington, D.C: 1

Iowa: 1

Kentucky: 1

Missouri: 1

New Mexico: 1

Ohio: 1

Pennsylvania: 1

Texas: 1

Wisconsin: 1

