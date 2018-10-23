Triangle Universities Top Best List In NC

Wallet Hub’s ranking of Top 10 colleges and universities in North Carolina puts three of the triangle’s Universities at the top.

Duke’s at the top spot, with UNC Chapel Hill at number two and NC State at the number three spot.

The Wallet Hub rankings are based on 30 key factors, including cost, financing, campus safety, and the rates of admission as well as graduation.

Wallet Hub also ranked colleges nationally. In that ranking, Duke came in at sixth, UNC at 33rd, and NCSU at 74th.

Click here for the full rankings, which include UNC Wilmington, Appalachian State, and Davidson College all in the top 225.

Source: ABC11.com

