Federal Government Spent Millions On Security For Confederate Cemeteries

US Government shutdown - Lincoln Memorial

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last August that resulted in the death of protester Heather Heyer and the injuries of many others shook the country to its core.

Despite originating in the historical streets of one Virginia city, the effects were felt across the nation, when Confederate sites and cemeteries were damaged across the country.

As a result, the Department of Veterans Affairs details that the federal government employed private security guards to surveil at least eight Confederate cemeteries. Most of the locations are in the north and so far their efforts have been successful. None of the cemeteries have been vandalized.

RELATED: University of Virginia Black Law Grads Show You The Real Charlottesville

Records obtained by The Associated Press show that the VA has spent almost $3 million on cemetery security since August 2017.

Federal Government Spent Millions On Security For Confederate Cemeteries was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

