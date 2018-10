It’s Melissa’s Working Mom Wednesday’s and today we highlighted breast cancer awareness with Valarie Worthy, President of Sisters Network Triangle.

Their mission is to increase awareness, educate on self care, mammograms and inform of how to get them. Listen as Valarie, who is a survivor and nurse at Duke, tells us more about breast cancer causes, who should get screened and when and preventive methods… and more….

